Person taken to hospital after crash involving motorcycle in Washington County

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was injured after a crash on Saturday in Washington County.

A Washington County 911 supervisor says the crash was reported around 5:26 p.m.

According to the Canton Township Volunteer Fire Company, crews were called to the 1200 block of West Chestnut Street for a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle.

One person was taken to a hospital from the scene, Canton Township officials say. There was no word on their condition.

