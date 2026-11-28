PITTSBURGH — A person was taken to the hospital after a pedestrian accident in Brookline Friday night.
According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, first responders were called to the area of W Liberty Avenue and Capital Avenue around 8 p.m. for a reported vehicle vs. pedestrian accident.
Medics took a man to the hospital in stable condition.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured and stayed on scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
Channel 11 had a photographer on scene who saw a car with damage to their windshield.
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