Person wins record-breaking $1.39M progressive poker jackpot at Rivers Casino

PITTSBURGH — A lucky person won a record-breaking jackpot at Rivers Casino this weekend.

The casino says someone was dealt a seven-card straight flush while playing Fortune Pai Gow Poker early Sunday morning. Their hand contained cards 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, and 4 of clubs.

With this hand, the poker player won a $1.39 million progressive jackpot.

