Pete Buttigieg visits Pittsburgh to campaign for Kamala Harris, rallies with Republicans

PITTSBURGH — With less than two weeks to go until election day, Pete Buttigieg is reaching out to voters in Pittsburgh.

He made several stops in the area on Friday - including the Roberto Clemente Museum where the “New Way Forward Unity Event” was held.

It featured Republicans who say they are voting for Kamala Harris, including former Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan and former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld.

The Harris campaign said they hope events like this will show Republicans and independents that there is room for them in her campaign.

Buttigieg also made stops in Cheswick and Washington.

