Philadelphia man accused of hitting boy on his bicycle in Butler County, driving away

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Zelienople police said they just charged Mougchekh Bedhoian of Philadelphia for a hit-and-run crash that happened on the morning of Aug. 7 in Harmony.

Police said Bedhoian was speeding when he hit a boy on his bike at the intersection of Highland Drive and North Pittsburgh Street.

According to police, he did not stop and drove off. A neighbor said he saw the ambulance show up.

”I saw that the bike was broken and the ambulance was up there,” said neighbor Larry Barnes. “It’s really inexcusable.”

The boy was taken to the hospital with cuts and bruises. Thankfully, the boy will be okay and make a full recovery.

Police said seconds after the accident, surveillance video showed Bedhoian pulling into the parking lot of Connoquenessing Valley Elementary School.

Police contacted Seneca Valley School District and they told police Bedhoian works for Meteor Education which contracts with the district.

Neighbors said the residential street leading up to the school gets pretty busy and speeding is a problem.

”Speed on this street is not a good thing. I worry about backing out,” said neighbor Keith Tilton.

There is also a daycare and church close by.

Neighbors want drivers to slow down because there are a lot of kids and families around.

”Too many people don’t pay attention to the speed limit,” said Barnes.

The school said they notified Meteor Education of the incident and Bedhoian has been permanently banned from all school district properties.

