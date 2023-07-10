Picklesburgh gets even more ‘Pittsburgh’ in 2023 with new food offerings

PITTSBURGH — Picklesburgh will get even more “Pittsburgh” in 2023 with new food offerings for this year.

The festival will be in full-swing soon, kicking off on July 21.

Mancini’s is introducing a new PGH Roll which has a Heinz Pickle, Islay’s chipped ham and cheese.

Turner’s, which is now the iced tea of Picklesburgh, will feature a special pickle iced tea this year.

If you can’t make it over the weekend, downtown restaurants will feature pickle-themed drinks and food items from July 14-20.

Registration is now open for the 2023 Pickle Juice Drinking Contest. The winner will be named “Mayor of Picklesburgh” and a $500 prize.

