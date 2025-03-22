Pills stolen from nursing home in Westmoreland County, state police investigating

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pills were stolen from a nursing home in Westmoreland County, police say.

According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office, oxycodone pills were reported missing by the staff at Mountain View Memory Care on Nature Park Road in Hempfied Township.

The workers noticed the pills were missing after an audit on Wednesday.

Police said they believe the pills were taken between March 11 and March 18.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Greensburg barracks by calling 724-832-3288.

