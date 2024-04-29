Pipeline replacement to impact portion of Route 51 in Kennedy Township for months

KENNEDY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A section of Route 51 will endure closures and construction work for months as crews replace a major pipeline.

Beginning Monday, crews will be working on a stretch west of Herbst Road in Kennedy Township, replacing nearly 3,700 feet toward the ramps for I-79 in Robinson Township.

The work is expected to happen Mondays through Saturdays, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. until early fall.

Columbia Gas tells Channel 11 that gas service will not be impacted for residents. Residents and emergency responders will have access to closed portions of the roadway as necessary.

Columbia advises drivers to do the following:

Expect the unexpected – Normal speed limits may be reduced, traffic lanes may change, and people may be working on or near the road.

Slow down – Speeding is one of the major causes of work zone crashes.

Keep your distance – Keep a safe distance between you and the car ahead of you and don’t tailgate.

Pay attention to the signs – Observe the posted signs until you see the one that says you’ve left the work zone.

Obey road crew flaggers – A flagger has the same authority as a regulatory sign, so you can be cited for disobeying his or her directions.

Stay alert and minimize distractions – Dedicate your full attention to the roadway and avoid changing radio stations or using cell phones while driving.

