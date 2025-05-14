Pirates abysmal with bats; Keller sharp but takes loss vs. Mets

NEW YORK — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates continued to struggle with runners in scoring position and let Mitch Keller’s strong start go to waste in a 2-1 loss to the New York Mets at Citi Field on Tuesday night.

The Mets (28-15) jumped ahead 1-0 in the first inning when Brandon Nimmo doubled home Juan Soto with two outs.

After that, Pirates starter Mitch Keller settled down and held New York scoreless until Brett Baty hit an opposite-field sol home run with two outs in the seventh inning.

The Pirates (14-29) had plenty of chances to get a run in but couldn’t find the scoreboard until Henry Davis drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs in the top of the sixth. The run was charged to Kodai Senga, who struck out seven in 5.2 innings in his start for the Mets.

