Pirates’ bats come alive in sixth inning to defeat Rockies 5-3

For the first time in what feels like forever, the Pittsburgh Pirates came alive at the plate in the sixth inning and defeated the Colorado Rockies 5-3 at PNC Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Pirates (16–19) put up four runs in the sixth inning to turn a two-run deficit into a two-run lead. Oneil Cruz’s two-run home run was the loudest swing of the inning. The Pirates’ shortstop launched a ball off the roof of the Miller Lite bar in right-center field.

Ke’Bryan Hayes drove in Connor Joe from third base on a groundout to short for the first run of the inning and Saturday’s hero Jack Suwinski drove in Rowdy Tellez with a base hit to put Pittsburgh ahead by two runs.

