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Pirates blanked by Dbacks in important rubber match

By Danny Demilio, PGHBaseballNOW.com
Diamondbacks Pirates Baseball Arizona Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno, right, rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run as Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Jared Jones steps off the mound during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Justin Berl) (Justin Berl/AP Photo/Justin Berl)
By Danny Demilio, PGHBaseballNOW.com

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Wednesday’s rubber match at PNC Park featured two teams pushing for a wild card spot, but the Pirates were unable to gain ground after being blanked 3-0 by the Diamondbacks.

Stat to Know

Jared Jones hadn’t allowed a hit to a right-handed batter since his start against the Phillies on July 2. Opposing right-handed hitters were 0 for 22 against him over his last three starts and 0 for 3 against him to begin Wednesday’s outing before Gabriel Moreno’s home run in the fourth.

Notable Performances

  • Jared Jones: 6.0 innings, four hits, three runs two walks, five strikeouts, 77 pitches/48 strikes
  • Carmen Mlodzinski: 3.0 innings, two hits, no runs, no walks, one strikeout, 30 pitches/20 strikes
  • Jared Triolo: 2 for 3, one steal

Click here to read more from PGHBaseballNOW.com.

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