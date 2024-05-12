Pirates blast 5 HRs to beat Cubs in Paul Skenes’ eventful debut

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Paul Skenes’ debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates turned out to be one to remember, but not for the reasons you would have expected.

The Pirates (18-22) jumped out to a five-run lead with Skenes on the mound before a bullpen meltdown resulted in the Chicago Cubs taking a lead in the fifth after a two hour and 20 minute rain delay.

However, Yasmani Grandal came through in the bottom of the inning with a three-run home run to give the Pirates the lead back, and they went on to beat the Cubs 10-9.

