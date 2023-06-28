Local

Pirates break slump in big way with 9-4 win over Padres

By John Perrotto - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pirates Pittsburgh Pirates' Jack Suwinski is met by third base coach Mike Rabelo while heading for home on a solo home run against the San Diego Padres during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Justin Berl) (Justin Berl/AP)

By John Perrotto - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates broke out of their two-week hitting slump in a big way Tuesday by beating the San Diego Padres 9-4 in the opener of a three-game series and six-game homestand at PNC Park.

The Pirates (36-42) had scored just 30 runs while losing 12 of their previous 13 games but pounded out 16 hits. The nine runs were their most since beating the New York Mets 14-7 on June 9.

Carlos Santana homered, had three hits, and drove in two runs to lead the Pirates’ attack. Andrew McCutchen also had three hits and rookie Nick Gonzales drove in two runs with a home run and a triple.

Read the full recap from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • The Clarks to headline Pittsburgh Independence Day Celebration
  • Trial begins for stepmother accused of orchestrating abuse in death of Oakmont toddler
  • Fourth of July 2023: Town-by-town list of fireworks displays in Pittsburgh area
  • VIDEO: Man shot, killed in East Hills
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read