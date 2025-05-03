Pirates can’t keep up with Padres; missed opportunities, faltered late

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Rain delayed the start of the game by over an hour before clearing, but the San Diego Padres poured it on the Pittsburgh Pirates in the late innings at PNC Park.

Luis Arraez’s two-run single capped off a three-run eighth inning, and the Padres scored again in the ninth to sink the Pirates 9-4 on Friday night.

The Pirates (12-21) took a 1-0 lead in the third inning when Bryan Reynolds knocked in Oneil Cruz with a base hit to right field. Reynolds was then thrown out trying to take second base on a throw home.

The lead was short-lived as Gavin Sheets hit a solo home run on Mitch Keller’s second pitch of the fourth inning. The Padres (20-11) then jumped ahead 2-1 on Tyler Wade’s RBI single up the middle past a drawn-in infield.

