Pirates Charities hosts Miracle League fantasy camp for individuals with special needs

INDIANA, Pa. — Pirates Charities celebrated the 10th anniversary of its Indiana County Miracle League field with a league fantasy camp on Saturday.

The camp featured Pirates players and executives, along with Altoona Curve players, providing special needs athletes the opportunity to learn and play baseball like a major league camp.

“This is a passion of Pirates Chairman Bob Nutting, who has worked from Florida all the way up north, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, to create these miracle league fields, help them prosper and allow kids from all ages to play the game of baseball,” said Pirates broadcaster Greg Brown.

Along with instruction, the players were also gifted with a personalized Pirates jersey and gift bag.

