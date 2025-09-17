Pirates drop 10th out of 11; haven’t seen that from Skenes at home since May

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.
Although he’s dominated at PNC Park all season, Paul Skenes had a rare rough outing for the Pittsburgh Pirates, who fell for the 10th time in their last 11 games with a 4-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night.
Cubs leadoff hitter Michael Busch opened the game by hitting a solo homer to the back row of the bleachers in right field. Chicago added a second run in the first inning on Pete Crow-Armstrong’s RBI single.
The Pirates (65-87) answered back in the bottom of the first inning on Oneil Cruz’s RBI triple off the Clemente Wall in right.
The Cubs (87-64) struck back in the top of the second inning when Ian Happ’s sacrifice fly after back-to-back hits to open the frame.
Skenes (10-10) had his shortest start of the season, lasting only 3.1 innings and allowing three runs on a career-high tying seven hits and three walks. He struck out six.
Click here to read more from PGHBaseballNOW.com.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOWdominated at
©2025 Cox Media Group