Pirates drop 10th out of 11; haven’t seen that from Skenes at home since May

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Although he’s dominated at PNC Park all season, Paul Skenes had a rare rough outing for the Pittsburgh Pirates, who fell for the 10th time in their last 11 games with a 4-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night.

Cubs leadoff hitter Michael Busch opened the game by hitting a solo homer to the back row of the bleachers in right field. Chicago added a second run in the first inning on Pete Crow-Armstrong’s RBI single.

The Pirates (65-87) answered back in the bottom of the first inning on Oneil Cruz’s RBI triple off the Clemente Wall in right.

The Cubs (87-64) struck back in the top of the second inning when Ian Happ’s sacrifice fly after back-to-back hits to open the frame.

Skenes (10-10) had his shortest start of the season, lasting only 3.1 innings and allowing three runs on a career-high tying seven hits and three walks. He struck out six.

Click here to read more from PGHBaseballNOW.com .

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOWdominated at

©2025 Cox Media Group