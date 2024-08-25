Pirates Earn Series Win Over Reds on Grandal’s Big Blast

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run walk-off homer to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 4-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on Sunday afternoon to cap off a series win.

Recap

After Bryan De La Cruz was hit by a pitch with one out, Grandal belted a home run just over the right field fence off of Reds closer Alexis Díaz. Grandal was behind in the count 1-2 but turned on a four-seamer left up in the zone.

With the win, the Pirates (62-68) took three of four from the Reds (63-68).

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group