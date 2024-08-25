Local

Pirates Earn Series Win Over Reds on Grandal’s Big Blast

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Cincinnati Reds v Pittsburgh Pirates PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 25: Yasmani Grandal #6 of the Pittsburgh Pirates reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a walk off two run home run to give the Pirates a 4-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds during the game at PNC Park on August 25, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) (Justin Berl/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run walk-off homer to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 4-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on Sunday afternoon to cap off a series win.

Recap

After Bryan De La Cruz was hit by a pitch with one out, Grandal belted a home run just over the right field fence off of Reds closer Alexis Díaz. Grandal was behind in the count 1-2 but turned on a four-seamer left up in the zone.

With the win, the Pirates (62-68) took three of four from the Reds (63-68).

