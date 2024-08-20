‘Still taking it all in’: Washington County man, 70, wins $1M from Pennsylvania Lottery

CHARLEROI, Pa. — A Washington County man who recently retired for the second time won a $1 million jackpot from a Pennsylvania Lottery ticket.

Michael Matyas, 70, was presented with a commemorative check Tuesday after he won $1 million from a Pennsylvania Lottery ticket last month.

Matyas bought the ticket at Giant Penn LLC (Exxon) in Charleroi the day of the July 19 drawing, but didn’t check it until two days later.

“I was very surprised when I checked the ticket that Sunday,” said Matyas. “I had to look at the ticket about 10 times before believing it.”

Matyas said he immediately called his twin brother and told him he needed to come down, but didn’t tell him why.

“My brother said, ‘Well, he’s either sick or he hit the Lottery,’” Matyas said.

Matyas said he retired 10 years ago and recently retired from working a part-time job. He said he plans to use his prize money to help his children, pay off bills and spend more time enjoying his favorite hobby: golfing.

“I’m still taking it all in. This whole experience has been fantastic,” Matyas said.

“Congratulations to Michael on this life-changing prize,” said Secretary of Revenue Pat Browne. “We’d also like to congratulate our retailer, Giant Penn LLC (Exxon), for selling the big Cash 5 winner. Thanks to our loyal players and retailers, the PA Lottery is able to continue generating proceeds to pay for life-sustaining programs and services our senior population relies upon.”

“Congratulations to Michael for winning this prize! We are incredibly excited for him,” said Cari Mackesy, manager of Giant Penn LLC (Exxon). “We are excited that a local community member will get to enjoy this. Our sincerest congratulations to him!”

The game’s record jackpot was a $3.2 million prize shared by two winning tickets sold in Fayette and Schuylkill counties for the Nov. 6, 2023, drawing.

