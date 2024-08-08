Sports

Pirates fall to Padres after 10th inning drama caps off wild game at PNC Park

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Derek Shelton Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton, center, stands on the dugout steps during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. The Padres won 6-0. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

For the first time since May 7-10, the Pittsburgh Pirates dropped their third-straight game, and it came at a time when they badly needed a win.

The San Diego Padres struck for three runs off of Colin Holderman (3-4) in the 10th inning and despite scoring two runs in the bottom of the 10th, the Pirates were unable to push across the tying run and fell 9-8 on Wednesday night.

In the 10th, Xander Bogaerts ripped a single to left field to plate automatic runner Luis Arraez and set up the Padres (63-52) with runners on first and third. Manny Macahdo followed with a sacrifice fly to center to add onto the lead.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Baseball Now.

