Pirates lose fourth straight: Rays jump on Harrington; Baz revenge game

Thomas Harrington made his Major League debut in a pitching matchup that also featured Pittsburgh Pirates’ 2017 first-round draft pick Shane Baz for the Tampa Bay Rays.

Harrington ended up getting bested by Baz and the Rays as the Pirates were blanked 7-0 on Tuesday night at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

How We Got There

The Rays (4-1) greeted Harrington (0-1) by scoring three runs in the top of the first inning. Jake Mangum drove in a pair with a double to left and scored on a Kameron Misner base hit.

Harrington put up a zero in the second inning but the Rays extended their lead to 4-0 in the third on a Misner sacrifice fly. The following inning, Brandon Lowe connected on a two-run home run to right field.

