Pirates’ offense struggles again, limited support for struggling Mlodzinski

PHILADELPHIA — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates lost 5-2 to the Phillies on Saturday, May 17, unable to mount any offense for their first eight innings to support a rough start from right-hander Carmen Mlodzinski.

The Pirates (15-31) managed four hits, two of which left the infield. Mlodzinski allowed four runs in 3.1 innings, with both of the baserunners he passed on to reliever Joey Wentz scoring on a single from Phillies’ second baseman Bryson Stott. Stott also stung Mlodzinski for a solo home run.

Philadelphia didn’t even need a third turn through the lineup to get to the reliever-turned-starter. Entering play, Mlodzinski notched a 0.00 ERA in his first two innings per game and a 9.30 ERA in innings three through five (21 earned runs across 20.1 innings pitched). After a strong start to the month of May, he fell back to square one.

Click here to read more from PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group