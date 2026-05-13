Pirates’ Paul Skenes again flirts with history, shuts down Rockies in win

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

For the third time in his last four starts, Paul Skenes flirted with a perfect game and a no-hitter in a dominant performance and a 3-1 win for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night at PNC Park.

Scoring Plays

Bottom 1st, 1-0 PIT: Nick Gonzales shot a two-out single through a wide-open right side of the infield off Michael Lorenzen (2-5). Oneil Cruz, who doubled on the first pitch he saw, scored from third.

Bottom 5th, 2-0 PIT: Cruz doubled again off Lorenzen with two outs and Brandon Lowe plated him with a base hit to right field.

Bottom 7th, 3-0 PIT: The Pirates (23-19) tacked on an insurance run when Bryan Reynolds reached on an infield single with the bases loaded and one out against Victor Vodnik.

Bottom 9th, 3-1 PIT:Hunter Goodman doubled home the first run of the game for the Rockies (16-26) with two outs in the ninth inning against Gregory Soto.

Paul Skenes’ perfect game bid was broken up after hitting Troy Johnston with a pitch with two outs in the fifth. Mickey Moniak broke up his no-hit bid with a single into shallow left-center with one out in the seventh.

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