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Pirates’ Paul Skenes again flirts with history, shuts down Rockies in win

By Danny Demilio, PGHBaseballNOW.com
Pirates’ Paul Skenes again flirts with history, shuts down Rockies in win Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Justin Berl) (Justin Berl/AP)
By Danny Demilio, PGHBaseballNOW.com

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

For the third time in his last four starts, Paul Skenes flirted with a perfect game and a no-hitter in a dominant performance and a 3-1 win for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night at PNC Park.

Scoring Plays

Bottom 1st, 1-0 PIT: Nick Gonzales shot a two-out single through a wide-open right side of the infield off Michael Lorenzen (2-5). Oneil Cruz, who doubled on the first pitch he saw, scored from third.

Bottom 5th, 2-0 PIT: Cruz doubled again off Lorenzen with two outs and Brandon Lowe plated him with a base hit to right field.

Bottom 7th, 3-0 PIT: The Pirates (23-19) tacked on an insurance run when Bryan Reynolds reached on an infield single with the bases loaded and one out against Victor Vodnik.

Bottom 9th, 3-1 PIT:Hunter Goodman doubled home the first run of the game for the Rockies (16-26) with two outs in the ninth inning against Gregory Soto.

Paul Skenes’ perfect game bid was broken up after hitting Troy Johnston with a pitch with two outs in the fifth. Mickey Moniak broke up his no-hit bid with a single into shallow left-center with one out in the seventh.

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