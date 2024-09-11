Pirates’ Paul Skenes serves meals to local first responders ahead of 9/11 anniversary

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes helped recognize local first responders by serving them meals on Tuesday.

The event was put together by the Gary Sinise Foundation and American Tire Distributors.

Skenes, who has been raising money for the Gary Sinise Foundation this season, attended the event to serve first responders a meal of gratitude ahead of the 23rd anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

“Frankly, I don’t know that we could ever do enough because they sacrifice way more than we sacrifice,” Skenes said.

In addition, six organizations were presented with $150,000 in outreach grants for life-saving equipment:

Butler County Fire Police Association - $21,000 for new mobile and handheld radio units

South Baldwin Volunteer Fire Company - $10,000 for new ventilation fans

Vigilant Hose Co. #1 of Port Vue, PA - $11,000 for battery-powered fan and generator

Gallatin-Sunnyside Volunteer Fire Department - $76,000 for Fire & Rescue Training Prop Storage Container Building

Greensburg Volunteer Hose Co No 7 - $22,000 for new radio units

Baldwin Emergency Medical Service - $14,000 for new Stop the Bleed Equipment.

Click here for more information.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group