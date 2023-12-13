Pirates, Penguins to jointly own SportsNet Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates announced that they will soon join the Pittsburgh Penguins as joint owners of SportsNet Pittsburgh.

The team said they entered the agreement Wednesday, which is set to begin on Jan. 1.

This agreement means Pirates games will remain on SportsNet Pittsburgh.

“Above all else, this was the right thing to do for our fans,” said Pirates President Travis Williams. “From the outset of this process, the most important thing to us was to ensure that our fans have the same level of access to Pirates game telecasts and the same high-quality production that they enjoy today. This agreement accomplishes that and more as we enable Pittsburgh sports fans to continue to enjoy a two-team, 24/7 sports channel.”

Although Penguins and Pirates games will both be broadcast on the network, the team said daily operations of SportsNet Pittsburgh will continue to be managed by New England Sports Network.

The team added that fans will be able to continue watching games seamlessly on their favorite cable, satellite or streaming provide.

“We are thrilled that the Pirates are joining the SportsNet Pittsburgh partnership,” said President & CEO of NESN, Sean McGrail. “Over 150 Pirates games in addition to the Penguins telecasts makes SportsNet Pittsburgh a must-have sports destination for Pittsburgh fans.”

