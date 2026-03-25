Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes launches 2026 strikeout campaign benefiting veterans, first responders

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes has pledged to donate $100 for every strikeout he records during the 2026 season to an organization supporting military veterans, first responders and their families.

This marks the third consecutive year Skenes has partnered with the Gary Sinise Foundation. His latest fundraising campaign seeks to raise $150,000 — up 50% from previous campaigns.

Skenes maintains a close connection to the military through his family history and his own time at the Air Force Academy.

“My partnership with the Sinise Foundation has truly gone beyond what I could have ever imagined,” Skenes said. “While we can never do enough for our veterans, first responders and their families, GSF’s programs and resources prove what is possible when we actively step up for these incredible heroes who sacrifice so much to protect and serve our communities.”

I am proud to continue my support of the Gary Sinise Foundation and its mission to honor and serve our nation’s defenders, veterans, first responders and their families.



I will again donate $100 for every strikeout I record during the 2026 season. In an effort to make the most… pic.twitter.com/FW7R9GzQKo — Paul Skenes (@Paul_Skenes) March 25, 2026

The 23-year-old Cy Young Award winner recorded 216 strikeouts last season, setting a modern-era record for Pirates right-handers. He led the National League with a 1.97 ERA and a 0.95 WHIP while making 32 starts during his award-winning 2025 campaign.

The fundraising campaign includes an incentive for the individual who makes the largest donation between the launch of the program and the Pirates’ home opener on Friday, April 3. Skenes will personally thank the top donor, who will receive tickets to a game and a meet-and-greet during batting practice. In the event of a tie, up to two prizes will be awarded to the first two donors.

Fans can join the fundraising mission by making donations through the foundation’s website.

Skenes has expanded his involvement with the foundation beyond financial contributions over the first two years of the partnership. He has hosted educational field trips for high school students to the Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville and participated in the Snowball Express program at Walt Disney World Resort for the families of fallen heroes.

In Pittsburgh, Skenes has helped serve meals to first responders and present equipment grants to local police and fire departments.

“Paul’s journey to step up for our service members and first responders reminds me a lot of my own personal journey, from having family members who have served our country to getting out there to meet so many wonderful men and women who protect our communities and defend our country,” said Gary Sinise, who established the foundation. “On behalf of this grateful American, I want to sincerely thank Paul for stepping up in an even bigger way this year to support the Sinise Foundation.”

Skenes is scheduled to take the mound for the Pirates on Opening Day Thursday, against the New York Mets at Citi Field in Queens.

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