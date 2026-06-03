Pirates power past Astros for 4th Sstraight win

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.
The Pittsburgh Pirates belted three home runs to power past the Houston Astros, 10-6, at Daikin Park on Tuesday night for their fourth straight win.
Key Moment
Oneil Cruz’s home run gave Pittsburgh the lead and sparked a stretch of eight unanswered runs prior to the Astros striking in the ninth with the game out of reach.
HOUSTON, WE HAVE LIFT OFF. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/2spjfdKjSB— Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) June 3, 2026
Player of the Game
Endy Rodríguez finished 2 for 4 with a home run, a double, three RBI, two runs a walk and a stolen base.
Stat to Know
This is the first time the Pirates have won a game started by Bubba Chandler since April 17 against the Tampa Bay Rays. For Chandler, his second win of the season snapped a five-game losing streak.
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