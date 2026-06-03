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Pirates power past Astros for 4th Sstraight win

By Danny Demilio, PGHBaseballNOW.com
Pirates Astros Baseball Pittsburgh Pirates' Endy Rodríguez (13) celebrates his solo home run against Houston Astros starting pitcher Mike Burrows during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 2, 2026, in Houston. (AP Photo/Karen Warren) (Karen Warren/AP Photo/Karen Warren)
By Danny Demilio, PGHBaseballNOW.com

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates belted three home runs to power past the Houston Astros, 10-6, at Daikin Park on Tuesday night for their fourth straight win. 

Key Moment

Oneil Cruz’s home run gave Pittsburgh the lead and sparked a stretch of eight unanswered runs prior to the Astros striking in the ninth with the game out of reach.

Player of the Game

Endy Rodríguez finished 2 for 4 with a home run, a double, three RBI, two runs a walk and a stolen base.

Stat to Know

This is the first time the Pirates have won a game started by Bubba Chandler since April 17 against the Tampa Bay Rays. For Chandler, his second win of the season snapped a five-game losing streak.

Click here to read more from PGHBaseballNOW.com.

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