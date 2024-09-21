Local

Pirates Preview: Battle of Rookie Right-Handers

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Suwinski gives Pirates walk-off win over Rockies after Jones’ dominant start Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jared Jones delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

CINCINNATI, Oh. — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates fell 8-3 in the opening game of a three-game set with the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ballpark on Friday night.

Mitch Keller matched a career-high by allowing eight runs as his second-half struggles continued. Oneil Cruz belted his 20th homer of the season in the loss, joining the 20/20 club in the process.

The Pirates (72-82) will look to rebound on Saturday afternoon against the Reds (75-80) in a pitching matchup that features a pair of highly-touted rookies.

