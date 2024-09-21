Pirates Preview: Battle of Rookie Right-Handers

CINCINNATI, Oh. — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.
The Pittsburgh Pirates fell 8-3 in the opening game of a three-game set with the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ballpark on Friday night.
Mitch Keller matched a career-high by allowing eight runs as his second-half struggles continued. Oneil Cruz belted his 20th homer of the season in the loss, joining the 20/20 club in the process.
The Pirates (72-82) will look to rebound on Saturday afternoon against the Reds (75-80) in a pitching matchup that features a pair of highly-touted rookies.
