Pirates Preview: Bucs Aim to Take Series Against Baseball’s Best

By Griffin Floyd, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Andrew McCutchen Pittsburgh Pirates' Andrew McCutchen slides in safely to third base in the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Justin Berl) (Justin Berl/AP)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates (49-48) took game one of the Keystone Classic on Friday night, walking off the MLB-best Philadelphia Phillies (62-35) with a Nick Gonzales single to cap a ninth-inning rally.

Now they’ll look to take the series and extend their five-game winning streak in the process, continuing to build positive momentum out of the All-Star Break. Pittsburgh currently sits half a game out of the third and final wild card spot, the latest date they’ve been in legitimate playoff contention since 2018.

The Pirates will send right-hander Luis Ortiz (4-2, 2.84 ERA, 57 SO in 66.2 innings) to the mound.

