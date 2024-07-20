Pirates Preview: Bucs Aim to Take Series Against Baseball’s Best

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates (49-48) took game one of the Keystone Classic on Friday night, walking off the MLB-best Philadelphia Phillies (62-35) with a Nick Gonzales single to cap a ninth-inning rally.

Now they’ll look to take the series and extend their five-game winning streak in the process, continuing to build positive momentum out of the All-Star Break. Pittsburgh currently sits half a game out of the third and final wild card spot, the latest date they’ve been in legitimate playoff contention since 2018.

The Pirates will send right-hander Luis Ortiz (4-2, 2.84 ERA, 57 SO in 66.2 innings) to the mound.

