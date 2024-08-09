Local

Pirates Preview: Bucs, Dodgers meet in battle of tough right-handers

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

LOS ANGELES — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

For the second time in as many days, the Pittsburgh Pirates blew a late lead and fell to the San Diego Padres. With a 7-6 loss on Thursday, the Pirates were swept by San Diego and have lost four games in a row.

The Pirates had a one-run lead in the ninth inning but the Padres scored three times in the top of the ninth off of David Bednar. Rowdy Tellez got a run back in the bottom of the inning but the Pirates were unable to do any further damage.

The Pirates (56-58) will look to put a rough homestand behind them when they head to Los Angeles for a weekend series against the Dodgers (66-49) on Friday night.

