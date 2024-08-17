Local

Pirates Preview: Bucs Finally Win, Can They Do it Again?

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

For the first time since Aug. 3, the Pittsburgh Pirates were winners with a 5-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night at PNC Park.

Paul Skenes got the win after tossing six-solid innings, Yasmani Grandal homered and Oneil Cruz delivered a clutch two-run double with two outs in the seventh.

After losing 10 in a row, the Pirates will look to make it back-to-back wins when they play the Mariners on Saturday afternoon.

