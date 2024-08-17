Local

Megabus to close service from Pittsburgh to New York City; new company taking over

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Megabus to close service from Pittsburgh to New York City; new company taking over Megabus to close service from Pittsburgh to New York City; new company taking over

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Trailways will take over bus routes from Pittsburgh to New York City as Megabus closes and ends its service.

Trailways, the country’s largest and oldest network of independent motor coach operators, will service the route through a partnership with Megabus.

In addition to the Pittsburgh to New York City route, Trailways is also continuing Megabus’s Toronto to New York City and Montreal to New York City routes.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man killed in ATV crash in Washington County
  • Crane Avenue closed after drump truck hits railroad bridge near Route 51 in Beechview
  • Scott Bloomquist, star of the dirt track, dies in plane crash
  • VIDEO: Local nonprofit looking to build new, affordable homes in Monessen
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read