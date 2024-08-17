Megabus to close service from Pittsburgh to New York City; new company taking over

PITTSBURGH — Trailways will take over bus routes from Pittsburgh to New York City as Megabus closes and ends its service.

Trailways, the country’s largest and oldest network of independent motor coach operators, will service the route through a partnership with Megabus.

In addition to the Pittsburgh to New York City route, Trailways is also continuing Megabus’s Toronto to New York City and Montreal to New York City routes.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group