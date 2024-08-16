2 people, including man involved in hours-long SWAT standoff, charged in Ohio Township homicide

OHIO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two men, including one who was arrested after an hours-long SWAT situation in Monongahela this week, have now been charged for a homicide in Ohio Township.

Emmanuel Houghton, 19, was arrested in Monongahela Wednesday. Police tried to arrest him at multiple scenes in the area after he reportedly fired shots at an officer chasing him for driving a stolen car.

Houghton was taken into custody after a nearly 12-hour standoff.

Allegheny County police have now filed charges against Houghton and another man, 22-year-old Tyler Stewart, in connection to a deadly shooting in the Ohio Township Giant Eagle parking lot.

Jordan Nathan Ross Geiger, 18, was found in a crashed car in the parking lot on Aug. 2. He was later pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to the torso.

Investigators said the shooting was targeted.

Houghton and Stewart are both charged with criminal homicide, conspiracy, robbery and firearm violations.

Houghton is facing charges of attempted criminal homicide, attempted aggravated assault, receiving stolen property, fleeing or attempting or elude a police officer and firearms violations for the incident in Monongahela. Stewart is also facing dozens of charges in connection to a police chase and attempted carjacking in Banksville earlier this week.

