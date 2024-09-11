Pirates Preview: Bucs go for season sweep over Marlins

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates downed the Miami Marlins 6-4 at PNC Park on Tuesday night.

It was a bullpen game for the Pirates, who used seven different pitchers with Joey Wentz getting his first win with the team. Andrew McCutchen took some stress off the bullpen by hitting a three-run home run to help ensure a victory.

In the series finale on Wednesday, the Pirates (69-76) will go for the seven-game season sweep over the Marlins (54-91) and their eighth-straight win against Miami dating back to last season.

