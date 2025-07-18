Pirates Preview: Bucs start second half with White Sox

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates will return to the field for the first time since last weekend when they take on the Chicago White Sox at PNC Park on Friday night.

The Pirates salvaged a brutal road trip with a win over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday afternoon, a victory that snapped an eight-game losing streak.

With 65 games left on the schedule, the Pirates (39-58) will look to start the second half with a win over the White Sox (32-65).

LHP Bailey Falter (6-4, 3.79 ERA) will start for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Falter last pitched against the Royals in Kansas City on July 9 and allowed three runs and a pair of homers in 4.2 innings.

RHP Jonathan Cannon (3-7, 4.44 ERA) Will Start for the White Sox.

Cannon pitched five innings, allowed two runs and struck out five against the Cleveland Guardians last Friday.

