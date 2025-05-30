Pirates Preview: Bucs in sunny San Diego to start Weekend Series

SAN DIEGO — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates erupted for 10 runs in a 10-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks to take the three-game series on Wednesday.

Paul Skenes got his first win of May after a stellar start and Isiah Kiner-Falefa paced the offense with three hits, two RBI and three runs scored.

After a day off on Thursday, the Pirates (21-36) will look to keep things rolling against the San Diego Padres (31-23) at Petco Park on Friday night.

RHP Mitch Keller (1-6, 3.66 ERA) will start for the Pirates.

Keller is coming off another strong start, in which he held the Brewers to one run in 6.0 innings with seven strikeouts on Saturday in Pittsburgh.

RHP Nick Pivetta (5-2, 2.72 ERA) will start for the Padres.

