Pirates Preview: Can Bucs End Tough Month With Win?

The Pittsburgh Pirates lost their fourth-straight game with a 10-8 loss to the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Friday night.

The Pirates’ pitching staff was rocked for 16 hits. In his first game since returning from the injured list, Andrew McCutchen went 2 for 5 with a double and a home run and drove in three runs. He extended his hitting streak to 12 games.

The Pirates (62-72) end a brutal month of August on Saturday night as their series against the first-place Guardians (77-58) continues.

