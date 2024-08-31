Local

Pirates Preview: Can Bucs End Tough Month With Win?

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Oneil Cruz Pittsburgh Pirates' Oneil Cruz slides safely across home plate to score in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

CLEVELAND, Pa. — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates lost their fourth-straight game with a 10-8 loss to the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Friday night.

The Pirates’ pitching staff was rocked for 16 hits. In his first game since returning from the injured list, Andrew McCutchen went 2 for 5 with a double and a home run and drove in three runs. He extended his hitting streak to 12 games.

The Pirates (62-72) end a brutal month of August on Saturday night as their series against the first-place Guardians (77-58) continues.

    Most Read