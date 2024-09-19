Pirates Preview: Can Bucs leave St. Louis with a win?

ST. LOUIS — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates dropped their third-straight game against the St. Louis Cardinals in a 10-5 loss at Busch Stadium on Wednesday night.

Billy Cook hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the sixth inning but relievers David Bednar and Jalen Beeks combined to allow a six-run seventh inning for St. Louis.

The Pirates (71-81) will try and salvage the four-game series against the Cardinals (77-75) before hitting the road to Cincinnati.

