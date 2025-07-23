Local

Pirates Preview: Can Bucs sweep Tigers out of town?

By Danny Demilio, PGHBaseballNOW
White Sox Pirates Baseball Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Yohan Ramírez, lower left, walks to the dugout after handing the ball to manager Don Kelly (12) during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)
The Pittsburgh Pirates notched their second-straight win over the Detroit Tigers with an 8-5 victory on Tuesday night.

Mitch Keller earned his third-straight win while Spencer Horwitz, Bryan Reynolds and Tommy Pham combined for nine hits and six RBI.

The Pirates (41-61) will go for their fourth sweep of the season in the series finale against the Tigers (60-42) on Wednesday afternoon.

