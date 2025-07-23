Pirates Preview: Can Bucs sweep Tigers out of town?

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

The Pittsburgh Pirates notched their second-straight win over the Detroit Tigers with an 8-5 victory on Tuesday night.

Mitch Keller earned his third-straight win while Spencer Horwitz, Bryan Reynolds and Tommy Pham combined for nine hits and six RBI.

The Pirates (41-61) will go for their fourth sweep of the season in the series finale against the Tigers (60-42) on Wednesday afternoon.

