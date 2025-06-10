Pirates Preview: Can Mitch Keller Get a Win?

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

The Pittsburgh Pirates extended their win streak to four games with a convincing 10-3 win over the Miami Marlins at PNC Park on Monday night.

Everyone in the Pirates starting lineup had at least one hit with Andrew McCutchen and Adam Frazier leading the way with three hits apiece.

The Pirates (27-40) will look to make it five wins in a row in the second game of the series against the Marlins (24-40) on Tuesday night.

