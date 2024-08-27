Local

Pirates Preview: Jared Jones returns to face Cubs

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

St. Louis Cardinals v Pittsburgh Pirates PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 3: Jared Jones #37 of the Pittsburgh Pirates walks in from the bullpen before the start of the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on July 3, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) (Justin Berl/Getty Images)

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Things couldn’t have gone much worse for the Pittsburgh Pirates in an 18-8 loss against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park on Monday night.

The Pirates (62-69) allowed a season-high 21 hits while the Cubs (66-66) went a perfect 8-for-8 in stolen base attempts in one of the worst-played games of the season for Pittsburgh.

They’ll look to rebound on Tuesday night as rookie starter Jared Jones make his return from the injured list.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 1 person killed in crash on Route 28; part of road shut down
  • Missing 2-year-old found after hours-long search in Washington County
  • West Virginia boy dies after getting hurt at football practice
  • VIDEO: Iconic Oakland ice cream store Dave & Andy's to reopen
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read