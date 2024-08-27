Pirates Preview: Jared Jones returns to face Cubs

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Things couldn’t have gone much worse for the Pittsburgh Pirates in an 18-8 loss against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park on Monday night.

The Pirates (62-69) allowed a season-high 21 hits while the Cubs (66-66) went a perfect 8-for-8 in stolen base attempts in one of the worst-played games of the season for Pittsburgh.

They’ll look to rebound on Tuesday night as rookie starter Jared Jones make his return from the injured list.

