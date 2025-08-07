Pirates Preview: Ke’Bryan Hayes returns to PNC Park with Reds

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates dropped a 4-2 rubber match against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday afternoon at PNC Park.

Pittsburgh had a one-run lead after seven innings but the Giants rallied for three unanswered runs over the final two frames.

The Pirates (49-66) will have to turn the page quickly as the division-rival Cincinnati Reds (60-55) come to town for the start of a four-game series on Thursday night.

RHP Paul Skenes (6-8, 2.02 ERA) Will Start for the Pirates.

Skenes cruised through the first five innings of his last outing against the Colorado Rockies before he allowed four runs to score in the sixth.

RHP Brady Singer (9-8, 4.36 ERA) Will Start for the Reds.

Singer dominated the Atlanta Braves in his last start and struck out 10 batters across six scoreless innings.

