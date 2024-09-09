Pirates Preview: Paul Skenes makes 20th start of season against Marlins

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.
The Pittsburgh Pirates cruised to a 7-3 win over the Washington Nationals to split the four-game series at PNC Park on Sunday afternoon.
Jared Jones delivered seven-strong innings and the three different Pirates’ homered, including Michael A. Taylor, who belted the 100th homer of his career.
Up next for the Pirates (67-76) on their 10-game homestand is the Miami Marlins (54-89) for the start of a three-game series on Monday night.
