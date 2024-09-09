Local

Pirates Preview: Paul Skenes makes 20th start of season against Marlins

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Paul Skenes Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes watches teammates from the dugout during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates cruised to a 7-3 win over the Washington Nationals to split the four-game series at PNC Park on Sunday afternoon.

Jared Jones delivered seven-strong innings and the three different Pirates’ homered, including Michael A. Taylor, who belted the 100th homer of his career.

Up next for the Pirates (67-76) on their 10-game homestand is the Miami Marlins (54-89) for the start of a three-game series on Monday night.

