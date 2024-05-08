Pirates Preview: Pérez on mound for rubber match against Angels

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates were blanked 9-0 by the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night at PNC Park.

The Pirates (17-20) were out-hit 15-3 by the Angels (13-23) and Quinn Priester failed to escape the fifth inning in a lackluster start.

After taking two of three from the Colorado Rockies over the weekend, the Pirates will look for their second-straight series win in a Wednesday matinee.

