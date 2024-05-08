Local

Pirates Preview: Pérez on mound for rubber match against Angels

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Martín Pérez FILE - Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Martín Pérez throws against the New York Mets during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 15, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray) (Noah K. Murray/AP)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates were blanked 9-0 by the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night at PNC Park.

The Pirates (17-20) were out-hit 15-3 by the Angels (13-23) and Quinn Priester failed to escape the fifth inning in a lackluster start.

After taking two of three from the Colorado Rockies over the weekend, the Pirates will look for their second-straight series win in a Wednesday matinee.

