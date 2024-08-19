Pirates Preview: Quick stop in Lone Star State

TEXAS — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

After winning the first two games of the series, the Pittsburgh Pirates dropped the finale against the Seattle Mariners 10-3 on Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh.

Jake Woodford had his first poor start with the Pirates and took the loss. Joey Bart connected on a two-run homer and Oneil Cruz finished with two hits.

After a three-game series at home, the Pirates (58-65) will hit the road for a quick three-game set against the defending World Series champion Texas Rangers (57-68).

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group