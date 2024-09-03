Pirates Preview: Skenes looks to lead Bucs to back-to-back wins at Wrigley

CHICAGO — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates came from behind to defeat the Chicago Cubs 5-3 at Wrigley Field in the series opener at Wrigley Field.

Bryan Reynolds tied the game in the eighth inning with a three-run home run and Andrew McCutchen put the Pirates ahead two batters later with his 18th homer of the season.

Star rookie Paul Skenes will start for the Pirates (64-73) on Tuesday night as their series with the Cubs (71-67) continues.

