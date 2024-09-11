Local

Pirates recognize local first responders on 9/11 anniversary ahead of game

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PHOTOS: Pirates honor first responders on 9/11 anniversary (harrison barden/Pittsburgh Pirates)

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates recognized first responders before Wednesday afternoon’s game in observation of the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

>> Remembering 9/11 23 years later: Nation marks anniversary of terror attacks

Responders from multiple local agencies were invited to the field before the game.

The Pirates shared photos on Facebook, thanking them for their service to the community.

PHOTOS: Pirates honor first responders on 9/11 anniversary

Tuesday evening, pitcher Paul Skenes served meals to emergency service workers.

>> Pirates’ Paul Skenes serves meals to local first responders ahead of 9/11 anniversary

The Pirates went on to beat the Marlins 3-1 Wednesday. They’re back in action against the Royals on Friday night at PNC Park.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Father charged after baby found unresponsive, severely injured in Bloomfield
  • The Waterfront to add 4 new businesses this fall
  • Bullet found on bus servicing Shaler Area School District
  • VIDEO: Lower Burrell pizza place holding fundraiser to help family who lost everything in fire
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read