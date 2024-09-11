Pirates recognize local first responders on 9/11 anniversary ahead of game

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates recognized first responders before Wednesday afternoon’s game in observation of the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

Responders from multiple local agencies were invited to the field before the game.

The Pirates shared photos on Facebook, thanking them for their service to the community.

Tuesday evening, pitcher Paul Skenes served meals to emergency service workers.

The Pirates went on to beat the Marlins 3-1 Wednesday. They’re back in action against the Royals on Friday night at PNC Park.

