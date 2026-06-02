Pirates Roster Moves: Carmen Mlodzinski rejoins team in Houston

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

As expected, the brief separation between the Pittsburgh Pirates and right-handed pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski is over.

The Pirates, who placed Mlodzinski on the restricted list just before first pitch on Sunday afternoon, reinstated him ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Astros in Houston. He will be available out of the bullpen.

Mlodzinski informed the team on Sunday that he did not feel physically or mentally prepared to pitch after he was taken out of the starting rotation and moved back to the bullpen.

The 27-year-old opened the season as a starting pitcher and got good results, but was moved to a relief role upon the return of Jared Jones, who was reinstated from the 60-day injured list on Friday after undergoing right elbow surgery last May.

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