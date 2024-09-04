Local

Pirates Shutout Cubs; Skenes Shows Some Guts, Another Late Homer

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Paul Skenes Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes throws against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

CHICAGO — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Paul Skenes wasn’t at his best, but he still got the job done for the Pittsburgh Pirates in a 5-0 win over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Tuesday night.

Recap

The Cubs (71-68) loaded the bases in each of the first two innings, but Skenes (9-2) escaped both jams unscathed. Despite needing 54 pitches to get through the first two frames, Skenes was able to deliver five-shutout innings for the Pirates (65-73).

The prized rookie matched a career-high with four walks and allowed four hits but struck out six batters. He threw 100 pitches, 62 of which went for strikes.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Grandmother beat 3-year-old, left her in bed for days before death, court documents say
  • Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing Connellsville woman
  • Man killed in McKeesport shooting; 17-year-old arrested
  • VIDEO: Kamala Harris opposes US Steel sale during joint campaign visit with Biden in Pittsburgh
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read