Pirates smacked in rubber match vs. Dodgers; Pages caps off historic series

By Danny Demilio: PGHBaseballNOW.com
LOS ANGELES — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Andy Pages continued to torment the Pittsburgh Pirates, who were defeated 9-2 by the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Andrew McCutchen and Enmanuel Valdez hit back-to-back home runs off Dodgers starter Tyler Glasnow to give the Pirates (11-18) a 2-0 lead.

McCutchen finished the game with four hits in four at-bats, but the rest of the Pirates’ lineup combined to go 5 for 30.

The Dodgers (18-10) claimed a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the first inning off Bailey Falter (1-3). The last of those three runs came via a Pages RBI single to left.

