Pirates spring game recap: Henry Davis homers again in 7-3 win over Tigers

By Danny Demilio: PittsburghBaseballNOW.com

Bradenton, Fl — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Henry Davis continued his stellar spring for the Pittsburgh Pirates in their 7-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday in Lakeland.

Davis belted his second home run in Grapefruit League play. His first-inning solo shot gave the Pirates (3-5) an early 1-0 lead.

The Tigers (4-4) took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning after scoring a pair of runs off of Colin Holderman, but the lead was short-lived.

In the fifth, Jake Lamb plated Canaan Smith-Njigba on a groundout and Alika Williams put the Pirates ahead by a run with an RBI single. With the bases loaded, Davis drew a walk and Jack Suwinski followed with a two-run single to center field.

